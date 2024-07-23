EU’s new rules on waste shipments entail recycling challenges for Indian industries

Also, amongst the wastes that are being exported from the EU as of 2022, ferrous metal wastes accounted for more than 55 per cent (17.8 million tonnes) of the total waste exported from the EU, followed by paper waste (4.9 million tonnes) and non-ferrous metals

Impact on pulp & paper industry in India

The total paper production in India is recorded as 21.68 million tonnes per annum as of 2020. About 76 per cent (16.29 million tonnes) of this production is waste-paper (recycled fibre) based, corresponding to this production about 18.5 million tonnes of waste paper has been utilised in the country considering 80 per cent conversion rate from waste paper to paper.

As per estimates from CSE’s latest report on waste paper circularity in India , about 6.5 million tonnes of waste paper (35 per cent) has been imported by India and about 12 million tonnes of waste paper was available domestically.

India imports a majority of its waste paper from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada while about a quarter of its imports are from the EU. The main destination for EU’s paper waste exports is India, which receives 30 per cent of its total paper waste export.

Rajeev Gupta, Director, Dev Priya Product Ltd. (a pulp and paper industry), who handles the import operations of the company, told Down To Earth (DTE): “Under this scheme, both the exporters and importers will have to undergo inspection by designated agencies. The importing mills in India during inspection shall be checked for proper waste management i.e. treatment of effluent water, air and non-recyclable waste generated during pulping as well as working conditions in the mills”.

He further said “These rules are likely to impact more than 25 per cent of the pulp and paper industries in India, which might face difficulties in passing these inspections and may become ineligible for imports from the EU”.

Impact on steel sector in India

India produced around 118 million tonnes of crude steel as of 2021 and plans to almost double its production to 255 million tonnes by 2030. In 2022-23, India used around 32 million tonnes of steel scrap, of which around 9.8 million tonnes was imported (a jump from the previous years) and the rest was domestic.

The three top countries from where India imports its steel scrap were the United States (19 per cent), United Kingdom (17 per cent) and the EU (eight per cent).

The chief of sustainability of a leading steel company in India told DTE on the condition of anonymity:

“Currently, these new rules are more likely to impact the smaller steel makers as they are the ones more dependent on imported scrap whereas the bigger steel companies are mostly using internal or domestic scrap. Although, all large steel producers plan to increase their scrap usage in the future and for that they might have to depend on imports in the coming times.”

“Hopefully this regulation wont impact the bigger steel players even later on, as most of them are well equipped to handle any environmental hazards, it’s the smaller steel producers which might have to face the heat.” the official added.

Just to note that the secondary steel sector in India is comparatively smaller in scale.

Will It Affect Alang’s massive ship breaking industry?

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are the biggest hubs of ship breaking and recycling in the world. Alang in Gujarat, is the main site where this sprawling business booms.

Regarding the new rules on waste shipment, the Alang ship recyclers told DTE that there is lack of clarity about the applicability of the rules amongst the importers.

They stated that they were aware of the EU’s Ship Recycling Regulation which prepares a list of EU approved ship recycling facilities that are environmentally sound and follow their regulations. However, there is little understanding about the new regulations.

A major reason behind this lack of understanding is that none of the ship breaking units in India, Pakistan or Bangladesh are presently EU approved, and are not dismantling EU ships. Some of the ship recycling unit owners at Alang told DTE that officially no EU-flagged ship can be dismantled in these three countries as of now and if found, the concerned parties are heavily penalised.

In 2011-12 , India received a total of around 415 ships for dismantling, but this number has fallen over the years to just 141 ships in 2021-22. The ship recycling owners at Alang told DTE that the major reason behind this fall in numbers is the cheap labour availability and better prices for the ships in Bangladesh.

Impact on aluminum sector in India

India is the largest importer of aluminum scrap in the world. Almost 90 per cent of aluminium scrap used in India is imported and recycled aluminum amounts to 30 per cent of the overall aluminium production of the country.

India has a production capacity of 3.6 million tonnes of aluminum as of 2020-21. It plans to increase its production threefold to 12 million tonnes by 2030. The share of recycled aluminum in India is set to reach 35 to 40 per cent of total aluminium consumption in the next few years.

It is important to mention that most of the aluminum scrap used for manufacturing is imported. Thus, to increase aluminium production, India’s appetite for aluminium scrap imports is set to increase.

Currently, the unorganised sector is majorly using the scrap for recycling and these facilities operate at outdated technologies with high levels of pollution . The high volume of scrap import can have an impact on the unorganised sector as large players like Vedanta and Hindalco are not much dependent on scrap.

The bottomline

India is a major destination for the top categories of wastes being exported out of the EU and industries in India are dependent on waste exports from the EU. The unorganised sector, the smaller players and in some cases even the large scale industries are dependent on waste exports from the EU

Although the new rules advocate for environmental protection, and push the waste consumers in these countries to become environmentally friendly, it is important to note that without providing the necessary technology, funds, knowledge and resources, this may end up impacting livelihoods at a large scale in the developing world.