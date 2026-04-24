From Bastar to Delhi: Gond Adivasis mark Earth Day

This Earth Day, around 80 members of the Gond tribe travelled from Bastar, Chhattisgarh to the heart of Delhi with one message: protect the earth, stop the destruction.

For the Gond adivasi community, Earth Day is not a modern concept. They have revered the earth for generations, long before the UN declared Earth Day in 1970.

The group also discovered a connection in the city — Karkarduma, a locality in Delhi, shares its roots with the Gondi word for protector of earth. For many of them, it was their first time in the city.