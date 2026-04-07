Environment
From Hormuz to Suez: How geography shaped human history
Down To Earth explores how geographical features — straits, isthmuses, peninsulas, bays and more — have shaped human civilisation for centuries
A 20-mile strait is all it takes to throw the world into crisis. In this video, Down To Earth explores how geographical features — straits, isthmuses, peninsulas, bays and more — have shaped human civilisation for centuries. From the Strait of Hormuz to the Cape of Good Hope, geography has always called the shots. Have humans ever truly conquered it — or have we just learned to negotiate?