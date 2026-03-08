‘Ghost-Eye’ suggests that the modern world’s crisis is not only environmental or political, but perceptual
There is something gently disconcerting about the opening movement of Ghost-Eye. A child asks for fish. The request is unremarkable, except that it occurs in a household where fish is forbidden, and except that the child insists she remembers eating it before, in another life, beside another river, with another mother. The moment is small, domestic, almost casual. Yet from this unassuming disturbance begins a novel that is less interested in spectacle than in the slow undoing of certainty.
Amitav Ghosh returns to fiction here with a manner that is quieter than much of his recent work. The novel does not announce its concerns loudly. It allows them to surface gradually, through habits of speech, remembered tastes and fragments of recollection. What emerges is not a story that seeks to persuade, but one that watches carefully how memory and belief persist despite modern efforts to discipline them.
The child and the listening adult
The child is Varsha Gupta, three years old, living in Calcutta in the late 1960s. Her family belongs to a conservative Marwari world governed by dietary rules and social order. Varsha’s insistence that she remembers another life unsettles this order, not through fear, but through embarrassment. There is no vocabulary available to her elders to address what she says. The response, therefore, is not outrage but an anxious desire to restore normalcy.
It is at this point that Dr Shoma Bose enters the narrative. A psychiatrist by training, she is notable less for what she explains than for what she allows to remain unexplained. Shoma listens. She records. She neither confirms nor denies Varsha’s memories. In a culture increasingly uncomfortable with uncertainty, this act of sustained attention becomes quietly radical.
Ghosh does not romanticise this encounter. Shoma is not a mystic figure. She is shaped by professional discipline and rational inquiry. Yet she recognises that some experiences resist tidy classification. In allowing Varsha’s memories to exist without immediate correction, she represents a mode of engagement that modern life has steadily eroded.
Memory without ownership
What Ghost-Eye carefully avoids is the transformation of reincarnation into narrative puzzle or metaphysical spectacle. Varsha’s memories do not arrive as a coherent story. They are sensory and fragmentary. The taste of fish. The image of water. The presence of another maternal figure. They drift between languages and emotional registers, refusing to assemble themselves into proof.
In this novel, memory is not property. It does not belong entirely to the self. It circulates, overlaps and intrudes. Ghosh suggests that memory may not always be personal, or even chronological. Instead, it behaves like an echo, returning without permission and without clear origin.
This understanding of memory allows the novel to move beyond psychology into something quieter and more unsettling. The question is no longer whether Varsha’s memories are true, but what truth itself means when experience exceeds explanation.
Time, distance and return
The novel’s second movement shifts forward in time to the present day. Dinanath Dutta, known as Dinu, is Shoma Bose’s nephew, now living in Brooklyn. His life bears the familiar marks of diasporic existence: professional stability, geographical distance from origin, and a restlessness that remains unnamed.
Brooklyn, in Ghost-Eye, is not a counterpoint to Calcutta. It is not described in opposition or contrast. Instead, it appears as another place where memory behaves unpredictably. Dinu’s return to his aunt’s old papers is not framed as investigation or quest. There is no promise of revelation. The past simply re-enters his life, as unresolved stories often do.
Through Dinu, Ghosh reflects on how displacement does not erase memory but alters its texture. What was once immediate becomes abstract. What was once lived becomes archival. Yet even at a distance, certain stories refuse to settle into silence.
Fish, rivers and belonging
Fish move through the novel as quietly persistent symbols. In Bengal, fish are never merely food. They signify continuity, ecology and cultural belonging. Ghosh treats this symbolism with restraint. He allows fish to appear naturally, in conversation and memory, rather than loading them with overt meaning.
As the narrative widens to include the Sundarbans and contemporary ecological anxieties, fish begin to signify loss as much as continuity. Their dwindling presence mirrors the erosion of riverine cultures and ecological balance. The connection between human memory and environmental degradation is not argued. It is observed.
The Sundarbans emerge not as a dramatic setting, but as a fragile presence that resists containment. It is a landscape shaped by water, erosion and uncertainty. In this sense, it mirrors the novel’s own epistemological concerns.
Ecology without manifesto
Readers familiar with Ghosh’s non-fiction may recognise familiar concerns here. Climate vulnerability, extractive modernity, and the limits of scientific rationalism all appear. Yet Ghost-Eye resists becoming a manifesto. Ecological awareness in the novel is ambient rather than urgent. It exists as unease, as fragility, as the sense that the natural world is no longer reliably legible.
This refusal to dramatise crisis is deliberate. Ghosh seems less interested in warning than in noticing. The novel suggests that ecological loss is not only material but perceptual. We have lost ways of seeing that once recognised the world as alive and interconnected.
Seeing more than one world
The title Ghost-Eye gestures towards heterochromia, the condition of having differently coloured eyes, and a belief that such eyes can perceive more than one world. Ghosh introduces this idea gently, without insistence. It remains suggestive rather than explanatory.
The ghost in this novel is not a figure of fear. It is a figure of perception. It represents the possibility that reality is layered, and that modern habits of seeing have trained us to recognise only one layer. The novel does not ask the reader to believe in this idea. It merely asks the reader to consider its implications.
An ending that withholds
There are readers who may find Ghost-Eye withholding. The narrative resists closure. Questions remain unanswered. Connections remain partial. Yet this incompleteness feels central to the novel’s ethical stance. Ghosh refuses to tidy away uncertainty.
In doing so, he restores to the novel a quality that contemporary literature often avoids: patience. Ghost-Eye asks its reader to remain with ambiguity, to accept that not all stories resolve themselves into clarity.
A quiet achievement
In the end, Ghost-Eye is a novel about coexistence. Past and present. Rational inquiry and inherited belief. Ecological awareness and everyday life. It suggests that the modern world’s crisis is not only environmental or political, but perceptual.
Ghosh does not offer solutions. He offers attention. In its calm, deliberate prose and its refusal to hurry meaning into place, Ghost-Eye stands as a reminder that literature can still function as a space for listening, for hesitation, and for learning to see again.
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a writer, literary critic, and curator based in Bengaluru
Book: Ghost Eye by Amitav Ghosh
Published by: HarperCollins
Price: INR 799