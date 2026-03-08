‘Ghost-Eye’ suggests that the modern world’s crisis is not only environmental or political, but perceptual

There is something gently disconcerting about the opening movement of Ghost-Eye. A child asks for fish. The request is unremarkable, except that it occurs in a household where fish is forbidden, and except that the child insists she remembers eating it before, in another life, beside another river, with another mother. The moment is small, domestic, almost casual. Yet from this unassuming disturbance begins a novel that is less interested in spectacle than in the slow undoing of certainty.

Amitav Ghosh returns to fiction here with a manner that is quieter than much of his recent work. The novel does not announce its concerns loudly. It allows them to surface gradually, through habits of speech, remembered tastes and fragments of recollection. What emerges is not a story that seeks to persuade, but one that watches carefully how memory and belief persist despite modern efforts to discipline them.

The child and the listening adult

The child is Varsha Gupta, three years old, living in Calcutta in the late 1960s. Her family belongs to a conservative Marwari world governed by dietary rules and social order. Varsha’s insistence that she remembers another life unsettles this order, not through fear, but through embarrassment. There is no vocabulary available to her elders to address what she says. The response, therefore, is not outrage but an anxious desire to restore normalcy.

It is at this point that Dr Shoma Bose enters the narrative. A psychiatrist by training, she is notable less for what she explains than for what she allows to remain unexplained. Shoma listens. She records. She neither confirms nor denies Varsha’s memories. In a culture increasingly uncomfortable with uncertainty, this act of sustained attention becomes quietly radical.