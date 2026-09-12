‘Give each major Indian written language the chance to shine as a way of expressing new ideas, especially in science and tech’

Long before India became a global economy, it had already travelled far beyond its shores. It travelled in ships, in the memories of migrants, in religious rituals, in food and music, and perhaps most enduringly, in language. Across the plantations of the Caribbean, the islands of the Indian Ocean and the distant settlements of Southeast Asia, words carried by Indians began to change as they encountered new worlds. Bhojpuri became something different in Trinidad. Hindustani acquired new rhythms elsewhere. Languages that had crossed the kala pani did not remain frozen reminders of an old homeland. They absorbed, resisted, adapted and survived.

Few contemporary writers and linguists have followed this extraordinary journey with as much curiosity as Peggy Mohan. Born in Trinidad, raised amid several languages, trained as a linguist, and living in India since 1979, Mohan has spent much of her life listening to what happens when people, languages and cultures meet.

Her books have taken her from the world of indenture and migration in Jahajin, to political violence in The Youngest Suspect, and then to the linguistic histories of the subcontinent in Wanderers, Kings, Merchants and Father Tongue, Motherland. Her latest book, Framing the Future, turns towards a question that may determine the future of India’s extraordinary linguistic diversity: what happens to languages when technology, artificial intelligence and a rapidly changing digital world begin to reshape the ways in which we speak, read and remember?

What makes Mohan’s journey particularly compelling is that language is not merely the subject of her scholarship. It is the thread that connects her childhood in Trinidad with her life in India, the history of indenture with the present, and the intimate world of family memory with the larger questions of culture and civilisation. In her work, languages are never static possessions. They are travellers. They carry traces of the places they have left behind and the places where they eventually find themselves.

Her own life, in that sense, mirrors the history she has spent decades trying to understand.

I wanted to begin this conversation, therefore, not with the books but with the child before the linguist. With the sounds, words and languages that surrounded her growing up in Trinidad, and with the gradual discovery that language could become a way of understanding migration, memory and belonging. From there, our conversation moves through the novelist, the scholar and the historian of language, before arriving at the question that increasingly concerns her: how India can preserve and renew its astonishing linguistic plurality in the technological age.

Before language became a subject

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur (AKT): You were born in Trinidad to an Indo-Trinidadian father and a Canadian mother from Newfoundland. Before language became your profession, what did language feel like to you as a child? Do you remember a particular word, phrase, voice or sound that has remained with you?

Peggy Mohan (PM): Language was always something bewildering to me. Hearing the old ones in the family speaking Hindi and Bhojpuri, intending for me not to understand, discouraging me from learning Indian languages, I felt instantly curious about a world I was not being allowed into. Hindi/Bhojpuri words were all over the Creole and English we spoke, and I kept noting sounds like bh, dh, jh, gh that other children couldn’t pronounce. And I remember a day, when I was 6 years old, standing alone in our back yard, suddenly pronouncing the bh in bhājī, our word for ‘bhujia’, and realising that for the first time I had got both the b and the h instead of turning them into ‘ph’ (and that if I whispered this word it was back to being ‘ph’). No one had ever corrected me, but at once I sensed that I had crossed a milestone. I don’t know if other children have this sort of memory. But maybe it is an early sign that I would want to be a linguist, and that Indian languages were a challenge I was not going to miss.

AKT: You grew up hearing English, Bhojpuri and Creole. Did you experience these as separate languages, or did they simply constitute one linguistic world around you?

PM: I kept them separate. I always found mixing languages, like mixing English into Hindi, something I needed to learn. It didn’t come naturally. Maybe there was some shading between Creole and English, but I think I always knew which system I was inside of.

AKT: Your father’s ancestry connected you to India, while your mother’s came from a very different part of the world. Did you grow up with a sense of belonging to two places, or did that question come much later?

PM: Not really. Belonging is something complicated, so I always thought of it as something others had to decide. It seemed presumptuous to insist that I had a ‘right’ to be considered as Indian, and in the times when I was growing up there was a de facto sense of colonial Apartheid, so one did not claim rights in the White West. It was only, when I finally visited Newfoundland as an adult, that I found that they saw me as one of ‘theirs’ too. And even though I spoke like a Trinidadian while growing up, I knew I looked different. In the end I always saw myself as a ‘minority of one’, but am intrigued when now I am told I have a place in all three groups, Indian, Canadian and Caribbean.

The language that travelled

AKT: Your doctoral research took you into the homes and lives of elderly Indo-Trinidadians who still spoke Bhojpuri. When you began recording those conversations in the 1970s, did you realise that you were preserving something that might soon disappear?

PM: Not at first, when I did my undergraduate thesis. When I returned to do my doctoral research I did see how hard it was to get data, but once I found the right old women, who had actually come as ‘jahajis’ or worked on the estates, I just recorded them. Then when I did a post doc, the funding agency identified the issue as ‘Language Death’, not simply as change. By then I was so caught up recording whoever I could, to compare young and old speakers, that the sense of endgame did not hit me so hard. But I was, in a way, prepared for it. The old ones had been pushing my generation away from the language all our lives, ‘protecting’ us from something that had defined the early days of our community on the sugar estates.

AKT: What did those voices teach you about migration that historical records could not?

PM: The old women I recorded used to meet up by themselves often to discuss their early days, speaking in Bhojpuri. They spoke with a fluency that was almost… literary. They did not falter, or need to stop and think. That was my clue that they had not only kept the memories alive: they had also been editing them all the while, to be able to see themselves not as victims, but as pioneers. There wasn’t the sense of dejection and loss that people in India expect, or which the few educated Indian men who came wrote about, seeing the exploitation clearly. There was a sense of moving on, and of seeing estate life, or even life on the ships, from an Indian point of view, with the British as distant bystanders we did not focus on. It may seem strange to a modern academic, but it seems to me a defining feature of how our community saw its story after it left India, as people who not only survived, but thrived.

AKT: Bhojpuri travelled from eastern India across the kala pani and survived in Trinidad in a transformed form. Did studying that language change your understanding of what it means for a language to belong to a people?

PM: Bhojpuri did not change much. What happened was that one regional variety seemed to be selected and passed on to the next generation, and that was what brought a sense of it having become more homogeneous. The only big change was it being abandoned, when children started going to school. It didn’t get simplified: it just vanished. Not used, and then not being passed on. That taught me that languages lived in ecosystems. Bhojpuri was the language that had defined our first few generations. Then, as we changed, and were invited to be part of a modern Caribbean society, we joined the language of that society. The people that had once been separate from Caribbean society no longer were defined separately. An ethnic language is like a monetary currency. To have maintained Bhojpuri as our ‘currency’ was as unrealistic as keeping a separate system in Trinidad where Indian rupees were our ‘currency’.