Global chemical review committee adopts guidance on insecticide methyl parathion

The global chemical review committee recommended stronger control and adopted a new guidance document on methyl parathion, a widely used insecticide. It has highlighted the need for countries to make informed decisions on its import and use.

This decision was taken on September 16, 2026 at the 22nd meeting of the Chemical Review Committee (CRC-22) of the Rotterdam Convention held during September 15-18, 2026 at Rome, Italy.

Methyl-parathion is an organophosphorus insecticide used worldwide to control chewing and sucking insects in a very wide range of crops, such as cereals, fruits (including citrus), vines, vegetables, ornamentals, cotton and field crops. It is hazardous and is harmful to farm operators during mixing and spraying, even when personal protective equipment is worn. It is also highly toxic to birds, honeybees, and aquatic animals

So, this decision is aimed towards strengthening protection for farm workers and the environment from the pesticide’s harmful effects.

Decision-guidance documents reflect the information provided by two or more Parties in support of their national regulatory actions to ban or severely restrict the chemical. However, there may be additional Parties that have taken regulatory actions to ban or severely restrict the chemical and others that have not banned or severely restricted it.

The document adopted by the CRC included the information provided by Brazil and European Union. These two countries are parties to the Rotterdam convention and have already enacted complete bans on methyl-parathion stated the document.

Brazil banned the production, use, sale, import and export of all products containing methyl parathion because of concerns about its impact on human health. The ban came into effect on December 14, 2015, following a decision by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA). Imports were stopped immediately, while existing products could be sold until July 2016 and used until September 2016.

Methyl-parathion is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as extremely neurotoxic, causing behavioural changes, respiratory depression, respiratory paralysis, coma, death, intermediate syndrome and delayed polyneuropathy. It is mutagenic, damages the reproductive system, and is more toxic to humans than shown in tests with laboratory animals according to Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA)

According to the document, European Union too does not allow the sale or use of plant protection products containing methyl parathion because of concerns about its impact on human health and the environment. In 2003, the EU decided that existing approvals for such products had to be withdrawn within six months. Since then, no new approval for products containing methyl parathion could be given or renewed.

Developing countries often lack sufficient technical resources and research data to evaluate complex exposure risks, international evaluations by the CRC provide vital data and decision-making tools to protect farm workers and consumers worldwide

With the Decision Guidance Document now adopted, the CRC has forwarded it to the Rotterdam Convention’s Conference of the Parties (COP) for final review. The review will take place during thirteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Rotterdam Convention (RC COP-12) scheduled for 19 to 30 April 2027 in Panama City

Worldwide, nearly 350,000 chemical substances are registered, but about 4,600 account for most of the production volume. Developing nations often face big challenges because they lack research data and technical staff to assess chemical hazards. But the Rotterdam Convention uses a system called Prior Informed Consent (PIC).

So, if approved by the COP, methyl-parathion will be formally governed by the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) procedure. Under this framework, exporting nations must provide detailed risk and safety data to importing countries before trade occurs. This process ensures importing countries receive proper risk details before hazardous chemicals are traded internationally. This gives countries control over whether to allow hazardous chemicals into their borders.

This means that international trade of methyl-parathion will be strictly regulated through mandatory consent and transparency. It is an important move to empower nations to enforce strict import choices and protect agricultural communities from dangerous exposure to methyl-parathion.