Gobar Times: Help Everyone!

A young girl recalls a story of bird feeders and kindness in summer heat.

It was afternoon. It was very hot outside.

Priya was coming home after playing.

She was drinking water again and again.

Priya's mother got upset with her. She was waiting for her body to cool down.

Then Priya went to the terrace and saw that her bird friend, RIYA, was lying fainted due to heat.

Priya saw that there was a bowl on the roof, so she poured water in it, and tried to feed the bird.

As soon as the bird drank water, she became happy.

She flew away.

Priya was also very happy. She liked it very much.

She learnt that we should always keep some water in bird feeders on our roofs.

We must help animals in every way and so we must "HELP EVERYONE".

