Gobar Times: I’m Meltin’ It

This melting reality isn’t about hot fries — it’s about a hotter planet. Recently, the US government rolled back an important rule that curbed greenhouse gas pollution. This rule helped control emissions from cars and industries. Without it, more heat-trapping gases could be released, making Earth warm even faster. Just like this melting “M,” our clean air and comfortable climate can also slip away if big industries pollute unchecked. The message: When protections for the planet disappear, everyone’s future is at risk.

For more such content, head to Down To Earth’s sister site Young Environmentalist.