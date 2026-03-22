Gobar Times: Nature in Frames at GSP Carnival 2026

In the hustle and bustle of the GSP Carnival 2026, one corner radiated a quiet creative energy as students huddled with focus over their sheets of paper, weaving magic with ink and colour. The Nature in Frames comic strip contest presented students from across grades 6 to 10 with the task of creating their own environmental superhero comics. Participants had just one hour to make their comic frames and bring to life the GSP superhero characters. Students rose to the challenge, impressing the jury with comics strips that displayed originality, thoughtful storytelling, and creative expression.