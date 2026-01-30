Green Schools Programme GSP 2026 | Energy efficient and sustainable schools of India

The GSP Carnival 2026 came back bigger, louder and greener!

On January 30, 2026, teachers and students from green-rated schools joined Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment for a day filled with eco-games, hands-on activities, good food and vibrant green energy. The celebrations culminated in the GSP Awards Ceremony 2026, where India’s greenest schools took centre stage and were recognised for their inspiring work towards sustainability.