Highlights from the issue

Decarbonising thermal power plants could lead to emission reductions as large as those from two other hard-to-abate sectors: iron and steel and cement
At least seven states are offering financial incentives to panchayats that elect candidates by consensus. What does this mean for India's local governance?
The percentage of village panchayats opting for Samras Gram Yojana is gradually declining, says Madhusudan Bandi of Gujarat Institute of Development Research
While uncontested elections may not undermine the letter of the Constitution, the same cannot be said if state governments financially incentivise uncontested elections, says former Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Mani Shankar Aiyar
The International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion that countries driving climate change are committing a crime against humanity reiterates the principle of common but differentiated responsibility
In one stroke, ICJ has freed climate change discourse from the narrow confines of ‘carbon’ and ‘emission’ to the larger domain of ecosystem, says environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta
Scientists have released a damning report highlighting the health impacts of plastics on humans
India’s largest renewable energy park risks displacing Ladakh’s nomadic herders and their prized pashmina goats
The world is losing farms and farmers, raising urgent concerns about who will grow food
Planetary Boundaries are under strain due to global warming, bringing us closer to irreversible climate tipping points, says Johan Rockström of Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research