Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

Subscribe today for full access to our journalism that combines scientific rigour with passion

Sunita Narain's Desk: Breaking the coal taboo

Breaking the coal taboo
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

Decarbonising thermal power plants could lead to emission reductions as large as those from two other hard-to-abate sectors: iron and steel and cement

Click here to read more

Cover story: Forged consensus

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE
Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

At least seven states are offering financial incentives to panchayats that elect candidates by consensus. What does this mean for India's local governance?

Click here to read more

Column: A failure at core

Madhusudan Bandi is faculty member at the Gujarat Institute of Development Research, Ahmedabad

The percentage of village panchayats opting for Samras Gram Yojana is gradually declining, says Madhusudan Bandi of Gujarat Institute of Development Research

Click here to read more

Column: Uncontested elections undermine principles of democracy

Mani Shankar Aiyar was the first Union Minister for Panchayati Raj from 2004 to 2009
Mani Shankar Aiyar was the first Union Minister for Panchayati Raj from 2004 to 2009Mani Shankar Aiyar was the first Union Minister for Panchayati Raj from 2004 to 2009

While uncontested elections may not undermine the letter of the Constitution, the same cannot be said if state governments financially incentivise uncontested elections, says former Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Mani Shankar Aiyar

Click here to read more

Special report: A statutory order, not an opinion

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

The International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion that countries driving climate change are committing a crime against humanity reiterates the principle of common but differentiated responsibility

Click here to read more

Column: Beyond carbon and emission

Ritwick Dutta is an environmental lawyer based in Delhi

In one stroke, ICJ has freed climate change discourse from the narrow confines of ‘carbon’ and ‘emission’ to the larger domain of ecosystem, says environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta

Click here to read more

Special report: Micro menace

Micro menace

Scientists have released a damning report highlighting the health impacts of plastics on humans

Click here to read more

Special report: Soft targets

A power transmission tower lies damaged on way to Zojilla pass due to heavy snowfall during winter period.
A power transmission tower lies damaged on way to Zojilla pass due to heavy snowfall during winter period.Safeena Wani

India’s largest renewable energy park risks displacing Ladakh’s nomadic herders and their prized pashmina goats

Click here to read more

Civil Lines: Fewer farms, older hands

Fewer farms, older hands
Farmers pulling agriculture equipment to level soil.Photo: iStock

The world is losing farms and farmers, raising urgent concerns about who will grow food

Click here to read more

Interview: ‘Window to avoid worst climate scenarios is rapidly shutting’

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE
Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Planetary Boundaries are under strain due to global warming, bringing us closer to irreversible climate tipping points, says Johan Rockström of Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Click here to read more
Climate
Coal
Farmers
global plastic treaty
Democracy
Ladakh
Samras
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in