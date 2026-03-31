Himachal Pradesh launches ‘PEHEL’ or Pastoralists Empowerment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihood

Shepherds of Himachal Pradesh have so far been largely absent from government policy. That is now beginning to change. In its latest budget, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a Rs 300 crore scheme called PEHEL, Pastoralists Empowerment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihood.

The PEHEL scheme targets over 40,000 pastoral families belonging to Gaddi, Gujjar, Kinnaura and other pastoral groups, commonly known as Puhals. These communities have historically depended on seasonal migration and livestock rearing for their survival.

So, what will the scheme actually do? Watch the video report to know more about the key provisions of this scheme.