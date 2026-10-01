How India must plug its leachate problem

The risks are particularly significant in a country where more than half the municipal waste is biodegradable and a large quantity is dumped in open landfills and wasteland. The question then arises: is India able to manage leachate effectively?

Before delving into experience across the country, let’s note the complex and changing nature of leachate. It forms as organic waste decomposes and oxygen is exhausted, triggering anaerobic processes that generate methane, volatile fatty acids and dissolved organic carbon. As water moves through waste it carries the compounds with ammonia, humic substances and heavy metals.