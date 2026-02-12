How Indigenous ideas about non-linear time can help us navigate ecological crises

This is true of non-linearity generally, which is closer to linearity than the prefix “non-” suggests (yet another way in which binaries constrain our thinking).

3 important insights

Non-linear time could help us to navigate compounding ecological crises, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and mass extinction.

The common refrain, “we’re minutes to midnight” is often used to prompt a sense of urgency and push us to act quickly without considering all the consequences of doing so. Non-linear time subverts this, offering three important insights.

First, these crises will impact, and are impacting, people and peoples differently. Marginalised communities are closer to “midnight” than others. For those who are feeling the effects of these crises, it makes more sense to say, “we’re (already) minutes past midnight”. In recent years, for instance, my iwi (Māori tribe), Kāi Tahu, has had to discuss the possibility of a managed retreat from the coastline , as many of our marae (gathering places) are located on the coast.

Second, non-linear time encourages us to think about — and plan for — what comes “afterwards”. These crises are unlikely to lead to human extinction, and there will be non-humans who survive with us; so it benefits us all to think about how we might navigate collapse, and steps we could take now to transition to alternative ways of living .

Linearity leads us to place too much emphasis on static points, such as thresholds , which typically elevate humans over others. We might ask: What comes after “midnight”?

Third, non-linearity challenges us to imagine beyond anthropocentrism. We conceptualise time in human ways, but it is not only us who are threatened by, and forced to navigate, these crises. Breaking free of linear time helps us to think about the world beyond “the human”. It leads us to wonder .

And what do we learn? That we humans are not the only ones here; that it isn’t only us and “the environment”; that to reduce non-humans to dimensions of “the environment” – as we do when we treat others as exploitable resources — is, ultimately, oppressive; and that only by broadening our concern will we realise justice .

It’s true, “midnight” can be a dangerous time for humans; but by attending to non-humans — including nocturnal animals like kiwi, wētā, and the brushtail possums I love — we will continue to find the dawn, not alone but together.