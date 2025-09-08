India notifies Environment Audit Rules, 2025 to bolster environmental compliance & governance

The Government of India, through the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has officially notified the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, which came into force on August 29, 2025.

These rules represent a significant step towards enhancing environmental protection, promoting self-compliance, and strengthening climate action commitments across the nation.

Background and rationale for the rules

The new rules, developed under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, follow an extensive public consultation process. The draft was first issued on January 29, 2024, inviting feedback from citizens, experts and stakeholders.

After reviewing the suggestions, the ministry finalised the framework to promote self-regulation, strengthen internal environmental controls within industries, and enhance compliance with the country’s environmental laws and standards.

At the core of the Environment Audit Rules is the principle of environmental self-compliance, backed by independent verification. The rules mandate systematic environmental audits for projects, activities and processes that have a bearing on the environment. These audits will ensure that such activities comply with legal safeguards under various laws, including the Environment Protection Act, Air Act (1981), Water Act (1974), the Forest Conservation Act, and the Wildlife Protection Act.