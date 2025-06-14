Environment
Kashmir’s new rail link sparks celebration and concern
While the rail link is historic, it has sparked protests—from orchardists fearing loss of livelihood to activists warning of ecological damage
On June 6, Kashmir was connected to the rest of the country with the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab river. This engineering marvel marks the completion of almost a century-old dream linking Jammu to Srinagar via the Vande Bharat Express. But while the rail link is historic, it has sparked protests—from orchardists fearing loss of livelihood to activists warning of ecological damage.