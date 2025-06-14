Environment

Kashmir’s new rail link sparks celebration and concern

While the rail link is historic, it has sparked protests—from orchardists fearing loss of livelihood to activists warning of ecological damage

On June 6, Kashmir was connected to the rest of the country with the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge over the Chenab river. This engineering marvel marks the completion of almost a century-old dream linking Jammu to Srinagar via the Vande Bharat Express. But while the rail link is historic, it has sparked protests—from orchardists fearing loss of livelihood to activists warning of ecological damage.

Jammu and Kashmir
kashmir valley
Chenab Bridge

