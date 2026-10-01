Last threads of aak: Saving a desert tradition

The puranas say that when halahal emerged during the churning of the ocean and Lord Shiva swallowed it, holding it in his throat in perpetuity, a few drops of the poison fell on the earth. Some poisonous plants originated from these drops, one of them being aak (Calotropis gigantea).

Aak is found in dry, semi-arid, sandy and hot regions across the world, particularly in Africa and Asia. Aak is abundant in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE. In the Hawaiian Islands, garlands made from aak flowers are quite popular. In India, aak is found in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In the desert regions, the aak plant is truly life-giving. Besides being used in medicines, it is also used in making charpoys, dari, ropes, quilts, pillows, agricultural equipment and tools. Charpoys, dari and ropes are woven in colourful designs using threads prepared from the bark of aak branches, while pillows and quilts are prepared from the silk extracted from the aak fruit.