Literature in Nobel laureate Han Kang’s world is not an escape from darkness, but the stubborn preservation of human tenderness within it

For nearly two decades now, the South Korean Nobel laureate has built one of the most haunting literary oeuvres of contemporary world literature. Whether in The Vegetarian, Human Acts, The White Book, or Greek Lessons, she has consistently explored the uneasy relationship between violence and tenderness, memory and erasure, the body and its wounds. Her prose does not announce itself loudly. It arrives quietly, almost hesitantly, carrying within it the tremors of unspeakable histories.

Her new nonfiction collection, Light and Thread, published after her historic Nobel Prize in Literature, feels like entering the private interior of that inward stillness.

Published by Hamish Hamilton, the book includes essays, poems, diary fragments, photographs, and her Nobel Lecture into a meditative work that examines literature not as profession, but as survival. More importantly, it allows readers to witness the emotional and philosophical landscape beneath Han Kang’s fiction.

The collection moves fluidly across forms. There are diary-like reflections on illness and writing, meditations on gardens and winter light, fragments of poetry, photographs, and the text of her Nobel Lecture. The result is neither memoir nor literary criticism in the conventional sense. Instead, the book resembles an evolving notebook of consciousness, where memory, philosophy, and sensory experience continually dissolve into one another.

This is not a conventional essay collection. It is a book of luminous fragments, and like light itself, it refuses to stay still.

A thread between one heart and another

The title Light and Thread originates from a childhood poem Han Kang wrote when she was eight years old. In that poem, she imagined a golden thread stretching invisibly between human hearts.

That metaphor quietly structures the entire book.

For Han Kang, literature is precisely this invisible filament, fragile, trembling, nearly breakable, yet capable of connecting isolated lives across grief, geography, and time. Writing becomes an act of touching another consciousness without conquest. Reading becomes an ethical encounter.