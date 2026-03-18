Mani Ratnam’s Raavan built a language for ecological consciousness in modern Indian cinema

In the era of accelerating climatic change and ecological crises, the question of how nature is represented is becoming increasingly important. While environmental discussions often take place through policy and activism, cinema remains underexplored as a powerful tool for ecological scenarios.

Mainstream cinema has engaged with landscapes and the environment, although often indirectly. An ecological reading of cinema can present the dynamic interactions between humans and nature, reflecting how it shapes cultural imagination.

Mani Ratnam's Raavan (2010), produced simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, emerges as a powerful cinematic portrayal that reimagines our relationship with nature. Although it has been widely discussed in critical circles, the film offers much more than a simple retelling of the mythological conflict between good and evil. The landscape is filled with environmental symbolism and depicts tribal life, prompting viewers to revisit the film.

The film opens with a dense forest captured from multiple angles to emphasise its immersive visual presence. This natural environment is not merely a backdrop but a living force that shapes the narrative. The contrast between Raavan and Ram is reflected through their relationship with the forest, supporting the characters’ emotional and moral journeys. The verdant landscape — an intricate maze of trees, waterfalls and foliage — plays a central role in illustrating the film’s ethical, political and emotional tensions.