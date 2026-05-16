Mizoram is where honesty and hospitality define culture

I recently watched a video of a woman in New Zealand stopping at an unmanned vegetable stall along a quiet national highway. She picked what she needed, placed her money in a box, and drove away. No shopkeeper. No CCTV. Just trust.

At the end of the video, she mentioned something that caught my attention — she said a similar culture of honesty exists in India too, in a small state in the Northeast. That state was Mizoram.

Aizawl, a city that surprised me

During 2015-16, I had a chance to visit Mizoram. I flew into Lengpui Airport from Kolkata, after a long day that had started early morning in Delhi. Tired from the journey, I went straight to my hotel in Aizawl.

Being from the Northeast myself, I knew the sun sets early here. My hotel room was unusually quiet. Assuming everything outside had shut down for the evening, I stepped out for dinner around 6:30-6:45 pm.

What I found was completely unexpected. The streets were alive with traffic, shops were open, and life was moving smoothly. But what truly amazed me was something else — people were barely honking their horns. Everyone followed traffic rules calmly and patiently. It was nothing like the noisy, chaotic traffic I was used to seeing in other parts of India.

Even more striking — two-wheelers were parked along the roadside with the keys still in the ignition. No fear. No locks. Just complete trust in the people around them.