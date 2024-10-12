Movie Review: ‘Tikdam’ encourages us to pause and reflect

In the shadows of linguistic intrigue, the Hindi word Tikdam lurks, a sinister whisper of deception and trick.

With Chiya and Chiku, our 7-year-old twins, we saw Tikdam, a film that’s such an innocent picturisation of several complex issues from the lens of children. Set against the picturesque hill town of Sukhtaal, the movie unfurls before us a tapestry of ‘tikdams’ that the children try to stop their father from migrating. With masterful storytelling, it weaves together the threads of climate change, loss of livelihoods, and the heart-wrenching reality of forced migration.