Moving with the river: Dhulian’s shifting identity & eroding future at Ganga’s edge

Despite this destruction, the affected communities want to maintain the deep cultural and spiritual connection with their “Ganga Ma” (Mother Goddess Ganga). They expressed their deep desire to continue living by the river, echoing their ancestral legacy.

Dhulian, a historic city in pre-independence undivided Bengal, was formerly an important linking port for the whole area. It was famous for its jute trade, boatbuilding and riverine commerce. The town has prospered as a lively and densely inhabited centre since the Nawabs’ time, famous not just for trade but also for its rich cultural life.

It gained prominence as a cultural centre throughout the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, due to the Nimtita Rajbari, which served as a magnet for Bengal's creative and intellectual circles. Eminent poets, playwrights, and musicians gathered to perform and preserve the region's cultural history. The Rajbari was particularly well-known for its fortnightly Jatra Pala performances, which helped establish Dhulian as a theatrical hub. Later, famed director Satyajit Ray immortalised Nimtita Rajbari by filming scenes from Jalsaghar, Devi and Samapti within its majestic halls.

However, this thriving expansion was halted by destructive erosional processes induced by the Ganga. Between 1948 and 1952, the city lost a significant amount of territory, including its railway station and main market. The damage didn't stop there. Following the installation of the Farakka Barrage in the 1970s, the pace of erosion increased dramatically. By the 1980s, entire neighbourhoods had been swept away, and many inhabitants were compelled to flee, becoming environmental refugees in their own country.

A town surrounded by a river should have a large variety of livelihood options, but Dhulian is an exception. The town, once famous for its variety of economic activities like handloom (tant), trading, fishing, cultivation, lost its importance due to rapid riverbank erosion and human migration.

Today, the whole city depends on bidi-binding for a continuous flow of income and livelihood. “We have been working here for the last two decades, witnessing the submergence of the port city under River Ganga,” said social worker Arup Chakrobarti. This cultural city thus changed its characteristics completely; some rich people migrated and the marginalised people stayed, losing their whole economy and its variety, which devolved into a bidi market.

Bidi making is harmful to health, but remains a major source of income for the residents of Dhulian, including the teenagers.