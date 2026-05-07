Nagaland University study recommends GIS-based approach to combat soil erosion in the Northeast

Nagaland University researchers have proposed the use of geospatial technology and watershed management to tackle the growing problem of soil erosion in the hilly regions of Northeast India.

Such an approach will not only help control erosion, the researchers said in a statement, but also support long-term environmental sustainability, improve agricultural productivity, and enhance water availability.

Soil erosion is emerging as a serious environmental and ecological issue in the eastern Himalayan region, affecting agricultural productivity, water resources, and overall ecological balance.

The problem is further aggravated by factors such as steep slopes, high rainfall, deforestation, unscientific land use practices, and increasing human interventions including shifting cultivation, mining and infrastructure development.

The researchers conducted the study in the erosion-prone Siji Watershed of Assam’s Gai river basin. Their project highlighted how Geographic Information System-based modelling can help target areas prone to soil erosion and sediment transport.

The team used a scientific method called RUSLE with GIS modelling system to analyse key factors like-rainfall intensity, soil characteristics, slope, land use patterns and conservation practices to understand the cause of erosion.

They found that areas with forests and gentle slops were less affected by soil erosion, while barren lands and places affected by human activities had a much higher risk of soil erosion.

According to university Vice Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik, integrating geospatial technology would be effective in guiding conservation efforts so as to ensure reduced soil erosion and promote sustainable land practices, ultimately protecting the environment in the Northeast.