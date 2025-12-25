Nearly 50 per cent of Aravallis to become vulnerable to mining if new definition is applied: DTE analysis

Nearly 50 per cent of the Aravallis’ area would become vulnerable to mining if the new definition accepted by the Supreme Court is applied, a Down To Earth (DTE) analysis has found.

This contradicts the environment minister’s claim on December 23. Bhupender Yadav stated that according to the apex court ruling, 90 per cent of the Aravalli area comes under the protected zone, and there are no relaxations in this regard.

The apex court accepted the new definition on December 20, after it had directed the central government to formulate a ‘uniform’ definition within two months.

The Supreme Court, during its hearing on August 12, 2025, said: “We are only interested in protecting the precious Aravali Hills and Ranges. We do not want further damage to be caused to the entire Aravali Hills and Ranges, which act as a protector against the disturbances which come from the Northern/North-Western side of the country. If, like at present, uncontrolled mining activities are permitted, it will cause a great threat to the ecology of the nation.”

The central government then roped in the state governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi to understand their definition of the Aravallis in the context of mining, only to come up with a refurbished definition primarily followed by the Rajasthan government.

The new definition states: “Any landform located in the Aravalli districts, having an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief, shall be termed as Aravalli Hills. For this purpose, the local relief shall be determined with reference to the lowest contour line encircling the landform. The entire landform lying within the area enclosed by such lowest contour, whether actual or extended notionally, together with the Hill, its supporting slopes and associated landforms irrespective of their gradient, shall be deemed to constitute part of the Aravalli Hills.”