Nepal tragedy result of decades of engineering mindset that assumed rivers and mountains could be re-engineered at will: Sunita Narain

The Nepal disaster is a result of decades of an engineering mindset that assumed rivers and mountains could be re-engineered at will, Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said on September 2, 2026.

She was speaking at the 8th International Conference on Sustainability Education (ICSE) 2026, which opened at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital. The event brought together policymakers, educators, scientists, industry leaders and young people under the theme “Sustainability Education for Transformative Action.”

The inaugural session was convened by the Mobius Foundation and came against the backdrop of the flash flood on the Nepal Tibet border, a tragedy several speakers returned to through the morning as evidence that the climate crisis is no longer a distant risk.

Narain delivered one of the morning’s sharpest interventions. She cited data from CSE’s analysis of India Meteorological Department records showing an extreme weather event occurring in India roughly once a day and said the Yamuna’s dissolved oxygen level falls from six near Delhi’s entry point to zero by the time it reaches ISBT, a reading she called scientific proof, not sentiment, that the river is dead. “The one thing that we do not need more of is more reports and more incremental steps to fix what is today an existential crisis,” she said, arguing that Delhi’s air will not be fixed by adding electric vehicles but by rebuilding public transport so people do not need to drive at all.

Priyanka Sharma, President and CEO, Mobius Foundation, who anchored the session, said sustainability has outgrown its old framing as a purely environmental subject. “Sustainability is no longer simply an environmental conversation. It is a conversation about how we live, how we learn, how we work, how we create prosperity and ultimately how we create well-being and wellness for people and the planet,” she said, noting that this year’s agenda moves from classroom education into the green economy, covering critical minerals, e-waste and battery recycling, sustainable agriculture and green jobs.

Kartikeya Sarabhai, Founder Director, Center for Environment Education (CEE), placed the conference in a longer arc, noting it falls close to the 50th anniversary of the 1977 Tbilisi conference that first defined environmental education. He recalled that India pushed to link poverty and environment at Stockholm in 1972 and introduced the word “lifestyle” into the 2015 Paris Agreement after the United States had resisted the term at Rio in 1992. He pointed to eco clubs being rolled out under Mission LiFE, a target for every Indian school to have one by 2030, and a new NCF 2023 textbook making environmental education compulsory at the 10th standard for the first time. He also proposed that every school and institution adopt one square kilometre of land to implement roughly 30 of the SDGs directly, while noting that India’s entire environmental education spend still trails the advertising budget of a single soap brand.

Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), spoke directly to the students in the room, asking forgiveness on behalf of her generation for decades of resource use whose costs are now landing on the young. She traced how ordinary habits have shifted, from refilling a surahi with tap water on train journeys to reflexively buying bottled water today and said Delhi doctors no longer see “pink lungs” in residents, comparing daily exposure to smoking 30 cigarettes. She pointed to school transport as a concrete policy gap, saying steep school bus fees push families toward sending children by private car, adding to the very traffic and emissions the buses are meant to reduce.