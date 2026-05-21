Newly elected Bengal MLA plans to conserve Kolkata’s key environmental landmarks 

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, who won from a prestigious Kolkata constituency in the recent West Bengal Assembly election, plans to revive key environment-related agendas linked to the city, particularly the constituency he represents in the Assembly.

Swapan Dasgupta, a senior journalist and politician slated to play an important role in the BJP-run state government, told this correspondent in an exclusive interview that he intends to chart out a plan to conserve iconic environment-related landmarks like the Adi Ganga, tramways and the Rabindra Sarovar soon. He would take help of judicial verdicts on the agendas alongside exploring financial support and technical solutions.

While most of the issues are central to resurrecting the southern part of the city — Dasgupta’s Rashbehari constituency covers nine core south Kolkata municipal wards and is spread over 12.5 sq km — they also are critically linked to the overall well-being of Kolkata.

“We need to look at verdicts of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other judicial forums on these agendas; and also explore appropriate technical solutions and funding; but I believe everything is possible as we have a political will to do that,” claimed a confident Dasgupta. The Padma Bhushan winner made it clear that the initiative would be in his capacity as the Assembly member for the Rashbehari constituency.

This correspondent has also spoken to officials and experts to find out how the rejuvenation is technically possible.

Adi Ganga key to Kolkata

Adi Ganga, the nearly 75-kilometre-long original channel of India’s national river Ganga of which around 15.5 km flows through the southern part of Kolkata, has historically been one of the major drainage and navigational channels of the city. Three centuries back, this was the main outflow of the Ganga to the the Bay of Bengal. Currently though, it has turned into a sewer buried under garbage and the Metro rail network. It has also been encroached upon in various places within and outside the city and even converted into personal ponds and homes at the southern fringes of the city.