NGT issues notice to Centre over removal of ‘construction-free zone’ term from Ganga floodplain definition

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has challenged the amendment to the provision designating the floodplains of the Ganga and its tributaries as ‘construction-free zones’. The NGT’s Principal Bench has issued notices to the central government and other respondents, seeking their responses.

A bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmed passed the order on August 25, 2026, in OA No. 502/2026, Katyayani vs. Union of India & Ors. The applicant, Katyayani, argued the case in person.

The matter relates to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Water Resources)’s notification SO 4427(E) dated August 7, 2026, which was published as a gazette notification on August 10. The notification amends the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authority Order, 2016.

Changes in floodplain definition

The applicant has argued before the NGT that the 2026 amendment weakens the protection provisions made in 2016 regarding the floodplains of the Ganga and its tributaries.

The amendment defines “active floodplain” for the first time under paragraph 3(1)(aa) to mean an area of ​​a river that is inundated during a flood that occurs once in five years, i.e., a one-in-five-year return period.

According to the applicant, this change fragments the river’s floodplain into separate areas, instead of a broad and unified area. The active floodplain is defined as the five-year floodplain, the regulatory zone is defined as the five-year floodplain, and the warning zone is defined as the 25- and 100-year floodplain.

The petition considers this change significant because a floodplain is not limited to the area that is inundated by relatively short-term floods. Floodplains play a vital role in dispersing river floodwaters, recharging groundwater, and maintaining river ecosystems.

Removal of ‘construction-free zone’

The applicant also objected to another provision of the amendment. Paragraph 4(ix) of the 2016 Order provided for a “Shall Be Construction-Free Zone” in relation to the banks and floodplains of the Ganga and its tributaries.