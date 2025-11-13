Of Kutch’s rich maritime tradition

The Kutch region of Gujarat today has the Rann of Kutch in the north and the Gulf of Kutch to its south. But the region was an island in the past.
This unique geography made the residents of the region skilled seafarers. They had extensive maritime contacts with communities on the Arabian Peninsula and the ancient city states of Sumer.
The port on Mandvi in Kutch has an especially rich maritime history. Skilled shipwrights from the local Kharva community built large wooden vessels in which local sailors travelled far and wide.
It is said that the pilot who helped steer Vasco da Gama to Calicut, Kanji Malam, belonged to Mandvi.
Traditional large wooden boats are still constructed in Mandvi’s shipyards, testament to a maritime tradition that endures to this day.