Of Kutch’s rich maritime tradition

The port town of Mandvi still constructs traditional wooden boats that have taken Kutchi sailors across the high seas for time immemorial
Kutch’s unique geography has made the residents of the region skilled seafarers. Photo: Benjamin Mackinnon/CSE
The Kutch region of Gujarat today has the Rann of Kutch in the north and the Gulf of Kutch to its south. But the region was an island in the past.

This unique geography made the residents of the region skilled seafarers. They had extensive maritime contacts with communities on the Arabian Peninsula and the ancient city states of Sumer.

Mandvi in Kutch especially has a rich maritime tradition of shipbuilding.Photo: Benjamin Mackinnon/CSE

The port on Mandvi in Kutch has an especially rich maritime history. Skilled shipwrights from the local Kharva community built large wooden vessels in which local sailors travelled far and wide.

It is said that the pilot who helped steer Vasco da Gama to Calicut, Kanji Malam, belonged to Mandvi.

Shipyards in the port town still construct large traditional wooden boats as they have done for hundreds of years.Photo: Benjamin Mackinnon/CSE

Traditional large wooden boats are still constructed in Mandvi’s shipyards, testament to a maritime tradition that endures to this day.

