One of the most significant Indian merchant communities during the 17th-19th centuries was in Baku: Scott Cameron Levi

The 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change began on November 11, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The COP is happening at a critical time. This year has broken all global temperature records. Extreme weather events are now the norm and not the exception. India’s capital and the second-largest city of its neighbour, part of the same great plain, are in the middle of one of the worst smog episodes anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, war and conflict are raging in the Ukraine, Gaza, the Sudan and several other areas of the world. And humanity is nowhere near to decreasing inequity.

Can Baku and the region it is in, the Caucasus, make a difference here? For millennia, this land has served as a meeting place of cultures, as a bridge rather than a divide. Azerbaijan, the Caucasus and Baku have an Indian connection as well, as this article shows.

Down To Earth spoke to one of the best-known authorities on the Caucasus, Scott Cameron Levi.

Levi is Professor and Chair at the Department of History, Ohio State University, United States. He is a specialist of the social and economic history of early modern Central Asia. He is also the author of several books including those exploring the link between India and the Caucasus.

Excerpts from the interview.

Q. As someone who has studied the Caucasus in detail, what is the first thing that comes to your mind when you look at the region’s unique geographical shape on the map, of a mountainous land between two great bodies of water?

A. Like Central Asia, the Caucasus region has served as both a frontier at the outer edge of multiple empires and a civilizational crossroads since antiquity. The fact that it is surrounded by mountains to the north and bodies of water to the east and west adds a unique level of ethnic and linguistic stability to the region. Thus, whereas the movement of migratory populations into and through Central Asia is a defining feature of the region, this is less the case for the Caucasus. Like only the Tajiks in Central Asia, the Georgian and Armenian peoples have ancient roots in the Caucasus. The Azeri Turks are more recent arrivals (if a thousand years ago can be considered ‘recent’).