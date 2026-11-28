ST: What are the Adi community’s concerns about Siang project?

SV: Adi women told me that the government and agencies such as National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) had promised development, schools, colleges and safe drinking water. Their response was telling: “We already have them. We have the Siang river. Why do we need drinking water? What we need is our land. You are going to submerge 27 of our villages.” The protests have turned violent because the government has failed to explain why the project is necessary. There is also a cultural dimension. NHPC and the government are offering jobs and even weaving machines to women without adequately assessing what local communities want. Women have also complained about armed paramilitary personnel moving through their villages, frightening their children. This deepens the divide between the state and the people. Their opposition is directed as much against the process of building the dam as against the dam itself.