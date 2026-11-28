‘Protests tell us the government has failed to explain the project’s logic’
Arunachal Pradesh aims to harness its estimated 50,000 MW hydropower potential, declaring 2025-2035 the “Decade of Hydropower”. Yet, large dam projects have faced sustained resistance in the state. Amid protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Sandipan Talukdar speaks to Sumit Vij, associate professor in the Sociology of Development and Change group at Wageningen University, the Netherlands, about the social and cultural costs of dams. Vij has studied the Dibang, Lower Subansiri and Siang projects.
Sandipan Talukdar (ST): How do the three projects differ?
Sumit Vij (SV): Dibang and Siang projects are largely responses to China’s plans, reflecting a “dam race” between the two countries. Lower Subansiri, by contrast, was initially conceived as a project to benefit the region. The protests against Siang were predictable. The government says it will act as a buffer against China’s proposed 60,000 MW Medog Dam. But how can it protect people while creating problems for its own citizens?
ST: What are the Adi community’s concerns about Siang project?
SV: Adi women told me that the government and agencies such as National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) had promised development, schools, colleges and safe drinking water. Their response was telling: “We already have them. We have the Siang river. Why do we need drinking water? What we need is our land. You are going to submerge 27 of our villages.” The protests have turned violent because the government has failed to explain why the project is necessary. There is also a cultural dimension. NHPC and the government are offering jobs and even weaving machines to women without adequately assessing what local communities want. Women have also complained about armed paramilitary personnel moving through their villages, frightening their children. This deepens the divide between the state and the people. Their opposition is directed as much against the process of building the dam as against the dam itself.
ST: Is monetary compensation adequate for those who lose their land?
SV: Experiences from Dibang and Lower Subansiri projects show that compensation can cause serious social and cultural harm. Payments largely go to men, while women’s interests are overlooked. In Dibang, compensation altered social relationships, including younger Idu-Mishmi women marrying older men who had received payments. In Lower Subansiri, many compensation recipients moved to cities after losing their land, leaving women, children and the elderly behind. Compensation is rarely equitable. Governments cannot adequately assess its long-term social impacts or ensure fair distribution within families. Gender concerns are ignored.
ST: Could similar impacts occur in Siang?
SV: In Lower Subansiri, my team interviewed elderly women near Gogamukh, Assam. One woman said her mother discouraged her sister, who was married in Dibrugarh, from visiting during the monsoon because the family still lived near the dam. Her mother feared that if the dam broke, at least one daughter should survive.
This shows how infrastructure can damage family bonds. While cities benefit from increased electricity, communities that surrender their land and resources often suffer the most. This is very likely to happen in Siang as well.
ST: What long-term consequences did you observe in Lower Subansiri project, and could they recur in Siang?
SV: One major impact was delayed displacement. Families spent years uncertain about relocation and compensation, leaving them unable to plan their futures. The prolonged uncertainty cost people opportunities and nearly a generation’s time; the full consequences unfold over time. Environmental assessments also had serious gaps. In one annexure to the Lower Subansiri project’s assessment documents, flower species were mistakenly re-placed with insect species. Hence, thorough environmental and social impact assessments are needed.
The interview was first published in the November 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth as part of an article "A sharp bend in the Siang saga"