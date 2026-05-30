Ravaged by mining, Jharkhand’s megaliths have still not got their due

The megaliths of Jharkhand, the sociological and archaeological relics of India’s Adivasis, are yet to receive any concrete recognition which can protect them from complete destruction as a result of mining and developmental projects according to the researcher who has played a critical role in bringing them to public attention.

Hazaribagh-based researcher and author Subhashis Das has spent three decades of his life documenting these ancient structures. The ground reality though, he told this reporter, is very different.

In reality, things have not progressed much, and these ancient structures.

He points to the famous megalithic site of Chokahatu, which lies in Bundu in Ranchi district. It is yet to be declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to Das, he wants Chokahatu to get UNSECO status. In one of his works, he had mentioned Chokahatu as far back as 2009. The book is called Sacred Stones in Indian Civilization. Das also shared that about a decade ago, he started an online campaign to make Chokahatu a World Heritage Site for its continued uninterrupted usage by the Munda tribe.

The reason for preferring Chokahatu is clear. “The other famous site, Pakri Barwadih, which lies in Hazaribagh district and was used to view equinoxes, is on the brink of obliteration and cannot be declared a heritage site. And it is not only Pakri Barwadih which is in danger, as coal mining has taken its toll on many megaliths of Jharkhand,” Das said.

Indeed, when this reporter visited Chokahatu in 2021, it was in a sorry state with cattle having a free run at the place.

In a story reported for the Pulitzer Center by this reporter, mining in the Pakri Barwadih open-cast coal mine, which is spread over more than 3,000 hectares, started in 2016. The mine owned by the National Thermal Power Corporation, with a production capacity of 15 million tonnes a year, is located within five kilometres of the megalith site. It is no wonder then that the site is in danger, as Das noted. In 2017-2018 as reported by Down To Earth, people’s protests against coal mining had happened in the area.

On his part, Das got a bit emotional while talking about his favourite megaliths of Jharkhand. “I was almost in tears when I found that the stones had disappeared when I took some of my friends to see the Katia Murwey site discovered about 12 years back near Hazaribagh. They came over from England especially to see it.”

The author has penned several books on megaliths. For an upcoming book on these structures, which will come out within a few months, he has already completed the third edit till the time of reporting this story. He promised that this book, his fifth and last one, would be a wholesome history on megaliths.