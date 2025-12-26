Recap 2025: 5 best photographs of the year by DTE photographer, Vikas Choudhary

The Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in Delhi has become a sanctuary for rescued and trafficked turtles, with a specially developed pond providing a natural habitat. Since its inception in January 2022, the site has successfully supported the breeding of 250 turtles, including various protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022. Here, turtles are pictured basking in the pond in August this year.
The Yamuna river recorded a level of 207.41 metres on September 4, its third-highest level ever. The river caused massive flooding in certain areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region. This photo shows the flooded Vasantpura village in Faridabad, Haryana in September this year.
In September, Authorities in the national capital embarked on a fumigation drive in areas that were inundated by waters of the Yamuna in the previous few weeks. Here Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers carry out fumigation at a makeshift camp near Mayur Vihar Phase-1, where people shifted from the Yamuna floodplains were staying.
Catastrophic floods struck Punjab during the monsoon this year. Here, farmer Amrik Singh looks out at his ruined paddy field in Hardowal village in Dera Baba Nanak Tehsil, Gurdaspur district.
Brick kilns are a booming industry in Mathura but are associated with allegations of environmental pollution and human rights abuses. Here, a girl cycles past kilns near Mathura.