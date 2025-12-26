Recap 2025: The year in environmental literature

A kaleidoscopic literary exploration of extinction and conservation, inspired by the latest scientific research.
My Head for a Tree offers a timely reflection on indigenous, community-based activism and how we might adjust our lives to fight for the natural world.
The astonishing story of how animals use medicine and what it can teach us about healing ourselves
From one of the world’s most celebrated thinkers on climate change comes a groundbreaking investigation into the human costs of extreme weather.
From a world-renowned marine biologist comes is a transporting exploration of how the strangest and most remarkable creatures on our planet are informing cutting-edge science.
A biologist’s firsthand account of the hunt for life beneath earth’s surface—and how new discoveries are challenging our most basic assumptions about the nature of life on Earth
A captivating exploration of climate change that uses nine different emotions to better understand the science, history, and future of our evolving planet.
From the sacred stones of Stonehenge to the rose red city of Petra, from towering mountains to the smallest grains of sand, rocks have had a profound influence on human life. Anjana Khatwa, an award-winning earth scientist and TV presenter, tells us in beautifully descriptive writing how rocks have been shaped over the eons-but also how they have shaped us.