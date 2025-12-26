Environment

Recap 2025: The year in environmental literature

8 books that shifted the needle this year, from the deep biosphere to the frontlines of climate justice
Creature Needs Writers Respond to the Science of Animal Conservation

University Of Minnesota Press

A kaleidoscopic literary exploration of extinction and conservation, inspired by the latest scientific research.

My Head For A Tree: The Extraordinary Story of the Bishnoi, the World’s First Eco-Warriors

Profile Books

My Head for a Tree offers a timely reflection on indigenous, community-based activism and how we might adjust our lives to fight for the natural world.

Doctors by Nature: How Ants, Apes, and Other Animals Heal Themselves Kindle Edition

Princeton University Press

The astonishing story of how animals use medicine and what it can teach us about healing ourselves

Climate Injustice: Why We Need to Fight Global Inequality to Combat Climate Change

Greystone Books

From one of the world’s most celebrated thinkers on climate change comes a groundbreaking investigation into the human costs of extreme weather.

The Ocean's Menagerie: How Earth's Strangest Creatures Reshape the Rules of Life

Bodley Head

From a world-renowned marine biologist comes is a transporting exploration of how the strangest and most remarkable creatures on our planet are informing cutting-edge science.

Intraterrestrials: Discovering the Strangest Life on Earth

Profile Books

A biologist’s firsthand account of the hunt for life beneath earth’s surface—and how new discoveries are challenging our most basic assumptions about the nature of life on Earth

Human Nature: Nine Ways to Feel About Our Changing Planet

Scribe

A captivating exploration of climate change that uses nine different emotions to better understand the science, history, and future of our evolving planet.

The Whispers of Rock: Stories from the Earth

The Bridge Street Press

From the sacred stones of Stonehenge to the rose red city of Petra, from towering mountains to the smallest grains of sand, rocks have had a profound influence on human life. Anjana Khatwa, an award-winning earth scientist and TV presenter, tells us in beautifully descriptive writing how rocks have been shaped over the eons-but also how they have shaped us.

