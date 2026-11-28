Nuclear energy is experiencing a resurgence with countries betting on it to mitigate climate change and strengthen energy security. Will this pay off? Atomic Disenchantment digs through the history of nuclear energy in the west, as well as in the Global South, from 1945 to date, to provide context on the ongoing nuclear debate. The author argues that the atom has not delivered on its past promises since it has failed to become a dominant, cheap and safe energy source. The book offers insights on the reasons for the past failures, including the clashes and contradictions in the nuclear industry’s attempts to connect with older technological traditions and practices.