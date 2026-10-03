Recommendations for the week

Even as Nepal reels from the ice-rock avalanche of August 26 in the country’s Rasuwa district near the Tibetan border, a biographical film on the life of one of the country’s and the Himalaya’s greatest heroes is set to make celluloid debut. Tenzing, a biographical drama directed by Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom will chronicle the life of Tenzing Norgay, who along with Edmund Hillary, was the first in the world to scale Mt Everest in 1953. The filmmaker spent more than two decades working in the Himalayas and on Everest, says a media piece. Her relationship with the region and the Sherpa community (to which Tenzing belonged) began through her early work as a filmmaker in high-altitude environments. The movie releases in theatres on October 9 and streams on Apple TV from October 16.