Recommendations for the week

Even as Nepal reels from the ice-rock avalanche of August 26 in the country’s Rasuwa district near the Tibetan border, a biographical film on the life of one of the country’s and the Himalaya’s greatest heroes is set to make celluloid debut. Tenzing, a biographical drama directed by Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom will chronicle the life of Tenzing Norgay, who along with Edmund Hillary, was the first in the world to scale Mt Everest in 1953. The filmmaker spent more than two decades working in the Himalayas and on Everest, says a media piece. Her relationship with the region and the Sherpa community (to which Tenzing belonged) began through her early work as a filmmaker in high-altitude environments. The movie releases in theatres on October 9 and streams on Apple TV from October 16.
Discussed by philosophers, scientists and mystics for ages, time is still considered an unsolved mystery by many. In his book On Time, Jim Al-Khalili, professor emeritus of physics at the University of Surrey, UK, looks at time from the perspectives of three central pillars of physics—quantum mechanics, general relativity and thermodynamics. The book shows how time can be explained differently in each domain: as a coordinate or label, as a dimension of space-time, or as a direction.
The Turbulent Sun, narrates the story of the origin and fate of the sun. Leon Golub, a Smithsonian Institution Scientist Emeritus, takes the reader on a trip through the "vast hazard filled bubble enveloping our cosmic ecosystem" called heliosphere—how it emerged, stretched and compressed over billions of years to shape the current solar system. Golub also explains how the sun’s magnetic field shielded Earth from dangerous galactic radiation, even as violent solar storms destroyed the atmospheres of other planets