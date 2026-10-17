Recommendations for the week

Considered to be the largest lagoon in India and amongst the largest lagoons in the world, lake Chilika spreads across Puri, Khordha and Ganjam districts of Odisha. But like most waterbodies today, it faces problems of a shifting shoreline and encroachment, which threaten both the lake and the people living near it. Capturing the elements of continuity and change in Chilika, and the stories of communities that live around it, Delhi is hosting Counter Poetry—an art exhibition of paintings and large-scale sculptures made of wood and stone gathered off the lake by Bhubaneswar-based artist Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty. Held at Art Centrix Space from October 1, the exhibition will continue till November 20.