Recommendations for the week

Spanning 9 million square kilometres and covering almost a third of Africa, the Sahara is the largest warm desert in the world. Only the most adaptable animals can survive in the hostile conditions. And they do. The Sahara is just one of Africa's many landscapes that are the subject of a new series. National Geographic’s "Africa: Earth’s Wild Home" offers to take viewers closer to the continent’s animals and environs—from its magnificent plains to jungles to islands, the series explores the continent's wildlife spectacles, showing how animals turn extreme conditions to their advantage, and how life finds its way even in isolated habitats. The seven-part series premiers on National Geographic on October 3, with episodes streaming the next day on Disney Plus and Hulu.