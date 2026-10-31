Recommendations for the week

Young Birders’ Month returns this November

Children across India have an opportunity to swap screen time for birdsong this November as Young Birders’ Month (YBM) returns for its second edition. Led by Early Bird, an initiative of the Nature Conservation Foundation, in partnership with WWF-India, the nationwide programme aims to nurture curiosity about nature through birdwatching.

Birds offer an accessible introduction to biodiversity, helping children understand migration, adaptation and ecological relationships through observation rather than textbooks. This year's programme expands its reach to schools, colleges and underserved regions, while encouraging older students to explore careers in conservation through the Wild Paths webinar series. A Campus Bird Day will also invite college students to document bird diversity on their campuses.

Nature educators, schools and birding clubs can organise events and can submit their events on https://youngbirders.in/host-events/. Children, parents and young people looking to attend can browse the event directory on https://youngbirders.in/events/ and register using the details provided for each event. With multilingual training and resources for educators, YBM offers families and schools a simple way to help young people discover the natural world—and perhaps inspire a lifelong interest in protecting it.