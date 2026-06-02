Record night warming in Delhi worsening heat stress. Here are some policy suggestions

Delhi is no longer cooling down after sunset in summers and warm nights are increasing the risk of prolonged heat stress, according to a new report released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The city recorded its warmest night in 14 years on May 25, 2026, according to the report, Making Delhi Heat-Resilient. On this day, the minimum temperature touched 32.4°C despite daytime temperatures remaining above 40°C for much of the month, it noted.

The India Meteorological Department classifies a "warm night" as one occurring when the maximum temperature remains above 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5°C-6.4°C above normal. “On May 25, the night-time temperature went up to 32.4°C to qualify it as the warmest on record in 14 years. This was when day-time temperatures have ranged above 40°C across the month,” said Mitashi Singh, programme manager, sustainable habitat, CSE, and lead author of the report.

Further, warmer nights are becoming an increasingly prominent feature of Delhi's summer climate, the report showed. Delhi has been witnessing increases in both annual average maximum and minimum temperatures over the past four decades, resulting in warmer days as well as warmer nights. According to the study, Delhi departed from its normal mean maximum temperature on 42 out of 50 occasions during the summer months between 2015 and 2024.

A key finding of the study is that Delhi's ability to cool down after sunset has weakened significantly. According to CSE's analysis, diurnal cooling — the difference between day and night temperatures — has declined by 9 per cent over the past decade. While the average difference between day and night land surface temperatures was around 12°C during 2001-10, it had fallen to 9.8°C by 2023. The report also noted that Delhi's urban core now cools 3.8°C less than its peri-urban areas, trapping heat round the clock in dense, concrete-dominated neighbourhoods.