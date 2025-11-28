Reimagining farming in Bengal’s changing ecology: Bridging science and community solutions

No available paddy variety can withstand such long submergence. Traditional crop rotations like jute–fallow–rice and Rabi crops are increasingly becoming unviable. The region’s farming system is collapsing, as vast stretches of land remain underwater for months.

Yet these inland basins seldom figure in Bengal’s climate narrative, which focuses largely on coastal and saline belts, possibly inadvertently shaping research and development priorities. When the fields refuse to drain, older farmers in Makaltala recall when tall deepwater paddy covered these fields. “We had varieties like Jhumpuri. They grew with the water. Back then, the canals flowed, the rivers drained. Water never stayed this long.”

Jhumpuri and Katrangi varieties were part of Bengal’s diverse rice ecology. Jhumpuri thrived in midlands that drained slowly. But water now stagnates for months. Submergence-tolerant varieties like Swarna-Sub1 and IR64-Sub1 survive flooding for only about 14 days.

While innovative breeding strategies like Transition from Trait to Environment offer significant promise for managing long-term stress conditions, moving these scientific gains from laboratory to fields is slow.

Many smallholder farmers under increasing climate pressure cannot afford to wait. The urgency is immense!

Water eroding livelihoods

As breeders develop new crop varieties that can endure prolonged submergence, farmers need immediate alternatives to sustain food and income. Little attention has been paid by the agricultural research community to understand and respond to the needs of such inland waterlogged areas, leaving farmers to figure out how to adapt to changing climate and ecology.

The collapse of paddy and jute cuts deeper for women farmers. With no land ownership, most earn by transplanting, weeding and harvesting on others’ farms. When paddy and jute fail, they have no work.

Men find construction or transport jobs in nearby towns, but women’s options shrink. They are confined to precarious low-paid domestic work or seasonal migration. The loss of paddy is not just the loss of a crop — it’s the loss of their steady source of cash income.

“If farming is no longer an option for six months, we’ll have to leave the village in search of work,” said Laxmi Sardar, a middle-aged woman farmer. Muddling through the adaptation process Makaltala, a predominantly Scheduled Tribe village, has long remained on the margins, both socially and economically. Since 2023, it has been the locus of a Learning Lab of the CGIAR Gender Equality and Inclusion Accelerator, where gender-responsive Sociotechnical Innovation Bundling is being piloted to strengthen the resilience of the most marginalised women.