Rural Odisha’s PM2.5 pollution exceeds national standard even as urban-rural gap remains below 10%

Odisha was among the states where rural PM2.5 exceeded India’s annual National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 40 microgrammes per cubic metre, despite the urban-rural difference being below 10 per cent. The other states in this category were West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The finding is significant for Odisha, where clean air interventions cannot be limited to major urban centres if pollution levels in rural areas also remain above the national standard.

Rural pollution high even where urban-rural gaps are large

A substantial urban-rural difference does not necessarily mean that rural areas have clean air. Chhattisgarh recorded the largest gap in 2023, with urban PM2.5 concentrations 31.3 per cent higher than rural levels, followed by Uttarakhand at 29.8 per cent.

The difference was 19.1 per cent in Tripura, 17.6 per cent in Sikkim, 15.2 per cent in Maharashtra, 15.2 per cent in Haryana and 14.0 per cent in Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh recorded an 11.4 per cent difference.

Yet, rural PM2.5 exceeded the NAAQS in Chhattisgarh at 48.4 microgrammes per cubic metre, Tripura at 47.4 microgrammes per cubic metre, Haryana at 63.9 microgrammes per cubic metre, Jharkhand at 46.3 microgrammes per cubic metre and Uttar Pradesh at 60.7 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Odisha needs to be viewed beyond its cities

The Odisha finding comes against a broader backdrop of pollution sources and energy use that extend beyond urban boundaries. Rural and semi-urban areas are also undergoing changes in transport, household energy use, agriculture and economic activity, all of which can influence emissions.

This is particularly relevant as Odisha expands its energy transition and electric mobility initiatives. The state has been pushing electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, while rural and remote districts continue to face challenges related to electricity reliability, transport access and energy use. Such changes make it important to understand how emissions are evolving outside major cities as well.

The analysis also points to the limitations of assessing clean air solely through designated urban areas. Pollution can move across administrative boundaries, while emission sources can be located far from the cities where air quality is monitored.