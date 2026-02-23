The evolving Dhobi Ghats of Delhi

The dhobi ghats or laundry bays of Delhi are evolving with the times.
Pandav Nagar/Ganesh Nagar in the national capital is home to a local, functional, and traditional open-air laundry area. Here, professional launderers wash clothes they get from homes, hospitals and local businesses.
The Pandav Nagar dhobi ghat has also learnt to move on with the times. Though its launderers still use traditional washing methods, many also use integrated, large, industrial washing machines and dryers for efficiency.
The dhobi ghat in Pandav Nagar is thus a microcosm of an evolving India, one which is learning to change with the times, even as it holds on to remnants of its past.