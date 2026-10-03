The living canvas

Art has always reflected our relationship with the earth. For centuries, artists gathered fruits, crushed minerals and boiled roots to make pigments and leave their mark on the world. The industrial revolution, however, introduced a synthetic palette: acrylics, petroleum-based oils and chemically treated papers designed for mass production and permanence. These materials offered convenience and durability, but at a hidden cost.

Synthetic paints can contain volatile organic compounds, heavy metals such as cadmium and cobalt, and chemical preservatives. Conventional commercial paper often relies heavily on chlorine-based bleaching and synthetic sizing agents. Prolonged exposure through inhalation or skin contact can cause respiratory problems, skin allergies, and depending on the substance and level of exposure, neurological and other long-term health effects.

As concerns about the environmental and health effects of synthetic art materials grow, a return to plant-based pigments and handmade paper offers a more sustainable and single best path for the future of art.

For the last few years, I have been experimenting with natural plant pigments and binders. These botanical pigments are free from synthetic fixatives. Instead, they are bound with natural ingredients like gum Arabic and neem gum. The result is paint made from materials that are safe to handle, breathe around and wash away, turning the studio into a more natural and safe space.

Here is a selection of paintings that will be exhibited at my solo exhibition in Trivandrum, Kerala, from November 8 to 10.