Environment

The paper mills of Muzaffarnagar

Although a major sector in western Uttar Pradesh, the industry is also energy-intensive and polluting
The paper mills of Muzaffarnagar
Paper is one of the main industries in Muzaffarnagar, in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab of western Uttar Pradesh.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

The town of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh’s Doab region is a major hub of paper making, along with other industries such as sugar and steel.

The paper mills of Muzaffarnagar
The industry produces various types of paper products and provides employment for many.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Muzaffarnagar comes out with various types of paper products. These include kraft paper (widely used for packaging), printing and writing paper, filter paper, grey board, and hard tissue paper

The paper mills of Muzaffarnagar
At the same time, the industry is also energy-intensive and often polluting, requiring constant scrutiny in order to ensure environmental compliance.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

A major industry it may be, but Muzaffarnagar’s paper mills often utilise huge number of resources including power, coal, rice husk and pith. Often, these become scarce, especially coal. The area’s water is also polluted and over extracted. No wonder then that the industry is constantly scrutinised by the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal to ensure environmental compliance.

Uttar Pradesh
Paper industry
western uttar pradesh
Ganga-Yamuna Doab
Muzaffarnagar
Doab
energy-intensive

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in