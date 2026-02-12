The paper mills of Muzaffarnagar

The town of Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh’s Doab region is a major hub of paper making, along with other industries such as sugar and steel.
Muzaffarnagar comes out with various types of paper products. These include kraft paper (widely used for packaging), printing and writing paper, filter paper, grey board, and hard tissue paper
A major industry it may be, but Muzaffarnagar’s paper mills often utilise huge number of resources including power, coal, rice husk and pith. Often, these become scarce, especially coal. The area’s water is also polluted and over extracted. No wonder then that the industry is constantly scrutinised by the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal to ensure environmental compliance.