‘The project will facilitate physical and cultural decimation of indigenous people’

The project is a huge attack on their rights that are enshrined in law and in the Constitution. It will, without doubt, facilitate physical and cultural decimation of these people. For instance, the Shompen are a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) with special needs and special rights. The project document says that this island will have about 0.3 million people by 2050. Now just look at one statistic—the ratio of one Shompen individual to that of the outsider: it is 1,000 outsiders to one Shompen. Their needs, their demands for land, for water, for resources, waste management... and the cultural impact the project will have. The indigenous communities stand no chance whatsoever. The Nicobarese have, on record, said they are opposed to the project and they should be allowed to go back to their traditional lands. They were moved to settlements after the tsunami and have been wanting to go back ever since. They are not being allowed to.