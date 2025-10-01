Trump administration is on track to cut 1 in 3 EPA staffers by the end of 2025, slashing agency’s ability to keep pollution out of air and water

The Trump administration plans to cut one-third of the EPA's workforce by 2025.
This will significantly impact the agency's ability to manage pollution and protect public health.
With 23 per cent of staff already gone, the cuts are deeper than any previous reductions.
The action raises concerns about the future of environmental oversight and the effectiveness of pollution control measures.
As Congress faces a September 30, 2025, , Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has put the EPA on the chopping block. But even before Congress decides about the administration’s recommendations to slash its staff, the EPA’s political leaders have made even more significant cuts to the agency’s workforce.
And a look at past efforts to cut EPA staff shows how rapidly those changes can affect Americans’ health and the environment.
Using publicly available government databases and a collection of in-depth interviews with current and former EPA employees, the , a group of volunteer academics that we are a part of, behind what many have suspected. Zeldin’s cuts have diminished the EPA’s staffing levels, even before Congress has had a chance to weigh in, affecting the environment, public health and government transparency.
Precise numbers of staffing cuts are hard to pin down, but their historic scale in the first eight months of this administration is unmistakable. Released in May, Zeldin’s proposed to cut 1,274 full-time-equivalent employee positions from a total of 14,130 in the year ending September 30, 2025 — a 9 per cent drop.
A July 18, 2025, press release from the EPA said the agency had already , terminating the employment of 3,707 of 16,155 employees. Using employees — the number of people — rather than full-time equivalents makes these numbers difficult to compare directly with EPA’s budget proposals.
Combining EPA data on staffing changes with conservative estimates of the pending cuts, the initiative has calculated that are already out of the agency.
That calculation does not include other announced cuts, including a third round of deferred resignations taking effect at the end of September 2025 and December 2025. Those cuts may see the departure of similar numbers of full-time equivalents as in the past two rounds — approximately 500 and 1,500.
The agency has also of research staff.
With those departure figures included, the initiative estimates that approximately 33 per cent of staffers at the agency when Trump took office will be gone by the end of 2025. That would leave, at the start of 2026, an EPA staff numbering approximately 9,700 people, a level not seen since the last years of the Nixon and Ford administrations.
These cuts are deeper than past efforts to shrink the size of the agency. In his first term, Trump , though Congress made no significant changes to the agency’s staffing. The largest actual cut to EPA staffing was under President Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s: He advocated for a 17.3 per cent drop in staffing, .
In the past, cuts to the EPA caused problems and were reversed — but it took years.
The staffing and budget cuts that came during the first two years of the Reagan administration .
For instance, rather than prosecute industry for polluting, Reagan’s EPA Administrator Anne Gorsuch told business leaders she would ignore their violations of environmental laws. Remaining staff were ” on their records.
Another top political appointee at Reagan’s EPA, Rita Lavelle, who headed the Superfund effort to clean up toxic sites, faced prison time for her official acts. She was because she who had polluted the Stringfellow Acid Pits, a Superfund site near Riverside, California.
In the wake of the scandal, Lavelle was fired and Gorsuch and more than a dozen other .
In a later report on the issue, Congress accused Gorsuch, Lavelle and others of , noting that after four years of Superfund work, “only six of the 546 … of the most hazardous sites in the Nation have been cleaned up.” The Stringfellow site, a focus of the investigation, was “threatening the health and safety of 500,000 people,” the report noted.
With anger over the scandals from both Americans and Congress, Reagan and spent the remaining six years of his presidency building the EPA back up in both staffing and budget. from a low of 10,481 full-time-equivalent employees in 1982 to 15,130 in 1989. Reagan’s EPA budget, which had fallen to US$4.1 billion in 1984, increased to $4.9 billion in 1989.
The existing Trump cuts, and those proposed – if enacted by Congress — would be deeper than Reagan’s, reducing the number of people doing important ; ; and .