Two lives, one marriage, and the ethics of memory
There are marriages that end quietly, leaving behind only private wreckage. And there are marriages that end and become literature.
Rajendra Yadav and Mannu Bhandari were once the most luminous literary couple of Hindi letters, partners in life, participants in the New Story movement, inhabitants of the same restless intellectual climate. Their separation, after thirty-five years of marriage, was widely known. What was not known, at least not fully, was how each of them would later write that marriage into memory, into language, into history.
With Echoes of My Past (Mud-Mudke Dekhta Hoon) and This Too Is a Story (Ek Kahani Yeh Bhi), translated into English by Poonam Saxena and published by Penguin Random House, we are offered a rare and unsettling gift: two autobiographical narratives that speak to each other across a broken marriage. Not in dialogue. Not in reconciliation. But in ethical proximity.
These are not merely two memoirs. They are two versions of the same life, told from opposite ends of love.
The dangerous genre of autobiography
Autobiography is a dangerous genre. It announces its allegiance to truth while knowing that memory is selective, self-serving, and quietly governed by the instinct to survive oneself. Every autobiography is, in some measure, a defence brief. Or a confession. Or, more often, an uneasy mixture of the two.
Rajendra Yadav knew this too well. He chose not to write a conventional autobiography. Instead, Echoes of My Past unfolds as a collage of fragments, accidents, friendships, illnesses, separations, literary battles—assembled not to construct a heroic self, but to interrogate a restless one. The book refuses the consolations of chronology. It prefers the unease of conscience.
It is significant that these autobiographical pieces first appeared in the prestigious Hindi literary magazine Tadbhav, at the insistence of its editor, the distinguished fiction writer Akhilesh. Their very mode of publication, serial, episodic, provisional, mirrors Yadav’s distrust of the finished life-narrative. What emerges is not the architecture of a completed self, but the anatomy of a mind in continuous ethical dispute with itself.
In recent decades, Hindi autobiography has steadily expanded its moral and imaginative range, producing a body of work that now constitutes one of the most vibrant traditions of life-writing in Indian languages.
After a brief eclipse, literary memoir has once again moved to the centre of contemporary literary culture. Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me marks a decisive moment in this renewed attention to life-writing. In turning away from the architecture of the novel to write directly from the wounds of childhood, family, caste, and gender, Roy demonstrates that autobiography, when ethically rigorous, can become a form of political thinking.
In the wake of this turn, memoir has re-emerged not as a secondary genre but as a primary site of literary and moral inquiry, where questions of identity, inheritance, trauma, and responsibility can be examined with an intensity that fiction often evades.
It is within this revived global and Indian context of life-writing that Echoes of My Past and This Too Is a Story must be read, not as isolated personal narratives, but as part of a renewed cultural moment in which the self, once again, becomes the most contested and revealing text.
Rajendra Yadav: Restlessness, guilt, and the public intellectual
From a train accident near Kanpur that he narrowly survives, to childhood memories of illness and disability, to his Calcutta years of intellectual awakening, Yadav builds his life not as a linear ascent, but as a series of moral pressure points. The self that emerges is not stable. It is argumentative, self-justifying, self-accusing, forever in motion.
What gives the book its deepest gravity, however, is not literary history but personal failure. Yadav writes, late in life, of the weight of guilt he carries towards his daughter Rachna, the daughter he barely noticed in childhood, the daughter who now nurses him through illness. “I wonder how much guilt and how many lives’ burdens I will carry with me,” he writes, and the sentence hangs in the air like a verdict he can neither escape nor complete.
This is not the language of redemption. It is the language of reckoning.
And yet, even in reckoning, Yadav remains Yadav, the public intellectual, the editor of Hans, the polemicist of gender and caste, the man who transformed literary journalism into a moral instrument. His autobiography is crowded with writers, Mohan Rakesh, Namvar Singh, and Kamleshwar, with magazines, movements, and debates. The personal life is never allowed to be merely personal. It must answer to history.
Mannu Bhandari: Endurance, inner life, and the discipline of calm
If Yadav’s book is restless, polemical, and morally abrasive, Mannu Bhandari’s This Too Is a Story is its quiet counterpoint.
Bhandari does not write an autobiography in the heroic mode. She writes from the interior of endurance. Hers is not the story of a public intellectual but of a woman negotiating love, marriage, motherhood, and authorship within a literary culture that celebrated male genius and quietly taxed female resilience.
She writes of loneliness inside marriage. Of the exhaustion of running a household while sustaining a creative life. Of the exhilaration—and suffocation—of being married to a celebrated writer. Of the inferiority she felt beside bilingual women writers like Usha Priyamvada and Krishna Sobti. At the moment, her daughter asked her who her real mother was.
There is no anger in her prose. No accusation. Only a disciplined clarity, a refusal to dramatise pain. This is not the autobiography of grievance. It is the autobiography of self-preservation.
What makes This Too Is a Story extraordinary is its attention to the creative process itself. Bhandari writes not only of life, but of how stories are born, how Aapka Bunty and Mahabhoj took shape, how historical moments like the Chinese invasion of 1962, the JP Movement, and the Emergency entered her imagination. Her autobiography becomes a document of literary labour: how a woman writer builds a body of work in the shadow of domestic obligation and emotional upheaval.
If Yadav writes from the space of conflict, Bhandari writes from the space of equilibrium. By the end of her narrative, she arrives at a state of near-ascetic calm, “where neither sorrow torments her nor joy intoxicates her.” It is not a triumph. It is survival.
Two versions of one life
Read separately, these are two important autobiographies. Read together, they become something else entirely: a rare ethical diptych in Indian literature.
They force us to confront uncomfortable questions.
Who owns a shared past?
Whose memory becomes history?
Is confession a form of courage, or a delayed strategy of self-justification?
Yadav confesses. He analyses. He explains. He offers reasons. He believes, perhaps, that understanding is a form of atonement. Bhandari does not explain. She records. She endures. She moves forward.
Between them lies a marriage that neither book can fully contain.
It is tempting to read these two narratives as competing versions of the same story. That would be a mistake. They are not arguing about facts. They are revealing different moral economies.
Yadav’s moral universe is shaped by debate, by ideas, by public positions. Bhandari’s moral universe is shaped by care, by silence, by the slow work of sustaining life.
Both are truthful. Neither is complete.
The great achievement of these twin books is not that they resolve anything. They don’t. They leave the marriage unresolved, the wounds partially open, the ethical questions suspended.
What they offer instead is a lesson in the limits of self-knowledge.
Autobiography, we often assume, reveals the inner truth of a life. These books tell us the opposite. They tell us that even after decades of writing, thinking, and suffering, the self remains partially opaque, to others, and to itself.
Perhaps that is their deepest honesty.
Translation as an ethical act
Poonam Saxena’s translations deserve special mention. She does not merely translate language; she translates temperament. The tonal shift between Yadav’s argumentative prose and Bhandari’s restrained voice is preserved with remarkable sensitivity. Translation here becomes an ethical act, holding two conflicting selves in the same linguistic space without forcing reconciliation.
What these books leave unresolved
In the end, what remains after reading these two books is not the story of a famous literary marriage, but a meditation on the cost of ambition, the asymmetries of love, and the long afterlife of choices.
There is a moment in Echoes of My Past when Yadav wonders whether there is ‘a method in madness’, some hidden order behind the chaos of his life. Bhandari, in her quieter way, seems to answer: there may be no method. Only endurance.
Together, these books remind us that literature does not exist to beautify life. It exists to examine it. Sometimes mercilessly.
And sometimes, when two people write the same life from opposite ends of love, literature becomes not a mirror, but a moral inquiry.
A question that remains unanswered.
Book: Echoes of My Past by Rajendra Yadav This Too Is a Story by Mannu Bhandari translated by Poonam Saxena
Published by: Penguin
(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a writer, literary critic, and curator based in Bengaluru.)