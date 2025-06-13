UNOC3: Indigenous voices call for plastics treaty with justice at its core

There is no longer a place on Earth untouched by plastic. Some 20 million tonnes of plastic litter enter the environment every year. Without urgent global action, that number could nearly double by 2040.

Yet, the plastic bottles in rivers and turtles trapped in six-pack rings are only surface symptoms. The damage begins far upstream — at fossil fuel extraction sites, petrochemical refineries and polymer factories. These are often situated next to communities like Orona’s.

“Our communities are built next to the facilities that produce this plastic,” he said. “We are breathing it, drinking it, watching our children grow up sick from it.”

Legacy of injustice

To Orona, plastic pollution is not only an ecological emergency — it’s environmental racism in a new guise. Indigenous and marginalised communities, who contribute least to global plastic waste, endure the harshest effects. From uranium mines to oil pipelines and now plastic production, they are repeatedly placed in harm’s way.

“This is genocide by pollution,” he said. “We are being poisoned without our permission. Our stories, our resistance, are invisible in the mainstream narrative.”

These communities report disproportionately high rates of respiratory illness, cancer, cardiovascular disease and birth defects — all linked to living near industrial sites. The irony stings: While producing little of the world’s plastic, they carry its heaviest burden.

But the casualties are not confined to humans. Across the world’s oceans, wildlife is choking on our detritus. It is so pervasive that it is entering the fossil record.

The Nice conference marked a turning point, but the next chapter will be written in Geneva, where UN treaty negotiations resume in August. Orona, who represents the Indigenous Peoples Major Group at the United Nations Environment Programme and the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Plastics, will be there to push not only for bans on toxic plastic chemicals and limits on production, but for the inclusion of Indigenous leadership.

“Indigenous knowledge systems are scientific,” he said. “They are based on balance, sustainability and reciprocity. These are not new ideas — they are ancient. But they are needed now more than ever.”