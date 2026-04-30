Vagamon under siege: Hill cutting, tourism pressure and official inaction threaten Kerala’s meadow highlands

High above the plains of central Kerala, where the districts of Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta meet, the hills of Vagamon rise in gentle undulations that have long defined one of the state’s most distinctive landscapes.
Wide stretches of grasslands roll across the plateau, broken only by shola patches and the occasional plantation, while pine groves stand in quiet symmetry against a sky that is often wrapped in drifting mist.
For decades, this highland ecosystem has been valued not only for its beauty but for its ecological balance, where openness itself was a defining feature and the land functioned as a living system that absorbed, stored and released water with remarkable efficiency. Today, that balance is under visible strain.
The transformation unfolding across Vagamon is no longer subtle. It is etched into the hills themselves, where slopes are being cut, levelled and reshaped with an urgency that sits uneasily with the fragility of the terrain.
The most striking evidence of this change is the scale of hill cutting now underway across the region. In multiple locations, slopes have been sliced open to create flat surfaces for resorts, homestays, parking areas and other tourism infrastructure.
Entire sections of hillsides have been removed, leaving behind steep vertical faces of exposed laterite and loose soil that bear little resemblance to the original contours of the land. These are not minor interventions. In several stretches, the cuts run deep enough to permanently alter the shape and stability of the hills.
Temporary retaining structures have been erected in some places, but many exposed slopes remain untreated, without vegetation or proper reinforcement. What emerges is a landscape in transition, where natural forms are being steadily replaced by engineered surfaces that may not withstand the pressures of a heavy monsoon.
The ecological cost of this transformation is profound, though not always immediately visible. The grasslands of Vagamon, often mistaken for vacant land, are in fact an integral part of the high-altitude ecosystem of the Western Ghats, one of the world’s recognised biodiversity hotspots.
These meadows act as natural sponges, absorbing rainfall and releasing it gradually into streams and groundwater systems, while also stabilising soil and supporting a range of endemic species. When these grasslands are cut, compacted or built over, their ecological functions collapse.
Rainwater that would have been absorbed instead flows rapidly downhill, increasing surface runoff, eroding soil and weakening slopes. In a region that receives intense seasonal rainfall, such changes can quickly escalate into landslides.
Kerala’s recent history offers repeated warnings of how altered terrain, combined with extreme weather, can trigger disaster, and Vagamon shares the same vulnerabilities.
Driving this transformation is a surge in tourism that has reshaped Wagamon’s economy and land use patterns. Once promoted as a quiet alternative to more crowded hill stations, the region is now marketed as an adventure destination, with paragliding sites, off-road trails, hilltop viewpoints and a growing network of resorts drawing increasing numbers of visitors.
Each of these developments demands space, and in a terrain like Vagamon, space is often created by cutting into hills. Access roads are widened by slicing through slopes, hilltops are levelled to accommodate viewing platforms, and meadows are converted into parking areas and private properties.
The cumulative effect is a steady re-engineering of the landscape, carried out in fragments that may appear small in isolation but together amount to a significant transformation of the region’s ecological character.
Equally significant is the fragmentation of Vagamon’s once continuous grasslands. Open stretches that once allowed water to move, soil to stabilise and species to thrive are increasingly being divided into smaller parcels, fenced and developed for commercial use. This process disrupts natural water systems, reduces groundwater recharge and increases the risk of erosion and slope failure.
It also alters the social landscape, as areas that were once accessible to local communities become restricted and privatised. The loss of openness is not merely aesthetic. It represents the breakdown of an ecological system that depended on continuity to function effectively.
Concerns about these changes have been formally raised by local environmental groups, highlighting not only the scale of the damage but also the apparent lack of administrative response.
In a letter dated February 8, 2026, addressed to Dineshan Cheruvat IAS, the High Range Environment Protection Council reported large-scale destruction of plantations within the ecologically sensitive areas of Wagamon village. The complaint had earlier been submitted to minister K Rajan and forwarded to the district administration along with photographic evidence. According to the council, no action had been taken even weeks after the issue was escalated, raising serious questions about enforcement in a region that is already recognised for its ecological fragility.
The warning contained in the complaint is particularly stark. The area where land disturbance has been reported lies within about one kilometre of Kootickal, where a devastating landslide in 2021 claimed more than 20 lives following intense rainfall. The proximity of current hill cutting activity to a known disaster site underscores the risks associated with altering slopes in such environments.
The Kootickal tragedy remains a powerful reminder of how quickly ecological imbalance can translate into human loss, as hillsides weakened by natural and human factors gave way under the force of heavy rain. Vagamon, with its similar terrain and climatic conditions, is not insulated from such risks. If anything, the ongoing disturbance of slopes increases the likelihood of similar events in the future.
What makes the situation more concerning is the gap between warning and response. Complaints have been filed, evidence has been submitted and the issue has been brought to the attention of both political and administrative authorities, yet on the ground, hill cutting and construction continue with little visible restraint.
This disconnect points to a broader governance challenge, where regulations exist but enforcement remains inconsistent. Multiple agencies share responsibility for managing land use in the region, but coordination is limited, and accountability is diffuse. In such a scenario, development often moves faster than regulation, leaving fragile landscapes exposed to irreversible damage.
Vagamon today stands at a critical point in its trajectory. Large parts of its grasslands still remain, and the ecological system, though under stress, has not yet collapsed. However, the pace of change is accelerating, and the cumulative impact of hill cutting, construction and land fragmentation is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
Unlike other forms of environmental degradation, the effects of hill cutting are largely permanent. Once a slope is altered and its structure compromised, restoring it to its original condition is nearly impossible. What remains is a modified landscape that behaves differently under stress, often with greater vulnerability to extreme weather events.
The future of Vagamon depends on whether this trajectory can be altered in time. Protecting the region requires more than acknowledging its beauty. It demands a clear recognition of its ecological value and a willingness to enforce limits on how the land can be used.
Without such intervention, the transformation currently underway may push the landscape beyond a point where recovery is possible.