‘Wake-up call’, say experts as India gets second lowest global ranking on Yale’s environment performance index; also raise questions on methodology

Experts have called India’s ranking in Yale University’s latest global Environmental Performance Index (EPI) as a wake-up call that cannot be ignored any longer.

The ranking released recently by Yale has put India in 176th position; second lowest after Laos among 177 countries assessed in the analysis. India scored 22.46 per cent in EPI while Estonia with 74.79 per cent topped the global list.

The comprehensive ranking, that was initiated in 2000 and considered 47 indicators linked to 12 issues for the 2026 EPI assessment, has found India to be sliding overall over the last decade.

India fell from 141st spot in 2016 to 177th in 2018 to 168th in 2020 to 180th — lowest within all countries — in 2022. The country was ranked 176th in both 2024 and 2026 and has remained within the worst performing five countries since 2022. In South Asia, India stood 7th among 8 countries in the 2026 assessment.

“India, whose per-capita emissions remain relatively low but are growing rapidly, faces an acute development-versus-pollution tension as hundreds of millions of people gain access to modern energy services but at the price of serious urban air pollution and spiking GHG emissions,” claims the report.

“I have nothing to add to what was being pointed out officially in 2022 when India was given the lowest ranking,” said an environment department official, when quizzed on this year’s ranking. In 2022, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) refused to accept the findings claiming that the conclusion had been drawn “based on surmises and unscientific methods”.

A few of the experts, with whom this correspondent spoke about the latest ranking, expressed certain apprehensions on the broad methodology of ranking. But they also admitted that consistent poor performance over the years is a point of concern and the report should not be ignored.

Fault lines exposed

In the latest assessment, India was found to have performed poorly in environment health, particularly air quality as well as in biodiversity (174th in both). Meanwhile, it has done comparatively better in climate change (130th) and waste management as well as sanitation (both being 141st). Climate change is incidentally one of the most improved sectors with 13.98 points rise over the last ten years.

A closer look reveals how India has been slipping on key indicators over a decade.